Judge Orders Lindsey Graham to Testify Before Georgia Grand Jury in Trump Probe
‘RULES ARE RULES’
Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-SC) must appear before the Georgia special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, a federal judge ruled Thursday. But the judge limited the range of questions prosecutors can ask, acknowledging Graham’s claim that his status as a sitting senator grants him protection. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading the investigation, wrote in court documents that she wants to question Graham on phone calls he made to state election officials including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May rejected the senator’s motion to quash the subpoena but an appeals court ordered her to revisit the request to determine if it should be partially quashed because of Graham’s argument that the calls were part of his legislative duties. “(T)he Court quashes the subpoena only as to questions about Sen. Graham's investigatory fact-finding on the telephone calls to Georgia election officials, including how such information related to his decision to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election,” May wrote in her ruling Thursday. “The Court finds that this area of inquiry falls under the protection of the Speech or Debate Clause, which prohibits questions on legislative activity.”