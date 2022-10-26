Mark Meadows Ordered to Testify in Georgia 2020 Election Interference Case

Read it at New York Times
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been ordered to testify in front of a grand jury investigating 2020 election interference in Georgia, a South Carolina judge ruled Wednesday. Meadows’ lawyer, James Bannister, said he’s going to appeal the decision. Meadows served as chief of staff to former President Trump and was heavily involved in Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. This ruling comes less than a week after a judge ruled Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) must testify in front of the grand jury, a ruling that was temporarily halted by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday.