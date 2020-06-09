Judge Orders Minneapolis Police Officers to Immediately Stop All Chokeholds
The Minneapolis Police Department has been ordered to immediately ban officers from using neck restraints and chokeholds on people. The court order, from Hennepin County District Court Judge Karen Janisch, forces the City of Minneapolis to introduce a list of changes in the wake of George Floyd’s violent death in police custody. CBS News Minnesota reports the measures include the chokehold ban, a new rule compelling officers to file an immediate report if they see another officer use unauthorized force, and another rule that states police officers must “intervene by verbal and physical means” if they witness a colleague attempt a neck restraint. The plan was first approved by Mayor Jacob Frey and the city council last week. Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said: “Today’s court order will create immediate change for communities of color and indigenous communities who have suffered generational pain and trauma as a result of systemic and institutional racism and long-standing problems in policing.”