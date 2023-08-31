CHEAT SHEET
    Man Ordered to Stand Trial For Shooting Teen Who Rang Wrong Doorbell

    Josh Fiallo

    Andrew Lester makes his first court appearance for the shooting of Ralph Yarl.

    The 84-year-old white man who shot Ralph Yarl, an unarmed Black teenager who rang the wrong doorbell in April, will have to stand trial for the horrific shooting, a Missouri judge ruled Thursday. Andrew Lester claimed he thought Yarl was robbing him, asking a judge to dismiss his case on the grounds he fired in self-defense. A 911 call from after the shooting was played in court, in which Lester said he opened fire because he was about to be robbed by “a six-foot-tall Black man,” KMBC reported. Lester’s attorney, Steve Salmon, pointed to his client’s age as the reason he couldn’t differentiate Yarl from a thief. “A terrible event occurred, but it is not criminal,” he said. Judge Louis Angles didn’t budge, ordering Lester to return on Sept. 20 to be arraigned on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Yarl, who was shot in the head, miraculously survived the shooting and has since appeared publicly.

