Judge Orders Release of 3 of ‘Newburgh Four’ in NYC Synagogue Bomb Plot
LET OUT
A judge on Thursday ordered the release of three men convicted over a decade ago of planning to blow up synagogues in New York City and attack other targets after concluding that the men had been manipulated by the FBI. Onta Williams, David Williams, and Laguerra Payen are now due to be freed from prison in October after their sentences stemming from the “Newburgh Four” case were cut to time served plus 90 days. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon said the men were “hapless” petty criminals who had each been “easily manipulated” by the government in a sting operation. “Nothing about the crimes was the defendants’ own doing,” McMahon wrote in her order. “The FBI invented the conspiracy.” James Cromitie, the fourth member of the group portrayed as a ringleader by the government, did not seek compassionate release and is still expected to serve time until 2030.