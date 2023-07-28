CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Judge Orders Release of 3 of ‘Newburgh Four’ in NYC Synagogue Bomb Plot

    LET OUT

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Onta Williams, one of the so-called “Newburgh Four,” is walked out of 27 Federal Plaza after a plot to bomb the Riverdale Jewish Center.

    James Keivom/New York Daily News via Getty

    A judge on Thursday ordered the release of three men convicted over a decade ago of planning to blow up synagogues in New York City and attack other targets after concluding that the men had been manipulated by the FBI. Onta Williams, David Williams, and Laguerra Payen are now due to be freed from prison in October after their sentences stemming from the “Newburgh Four” case were cut to time served plus 90 days. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon said the men were “hapless” petty criminals who had each been “easily manipulated” by the government in a sting operation. “Nothing about the crimes was the defendants’ own doing,” McMahon wrote in her order. “The FBI invented the conspiracy.” James Cromitie, the fourth member of the group portrayed as a ringleader by the government, did not seek compassionate release and is still expected to serve time until 2030.

    Read it at Reuters
    ,