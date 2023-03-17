CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Judge Orders Trump Attorney to Testify About Classified Docs
PILING UP
Read it at CNN
An attorney for Donald Trump was ordered to give additional testimony Friday as the probe into Trump’s handling of classified documents continues to intensify, a source familiar with the sealed case told CNN. It’s another setback for Trump’s team—which is expected to appeal the order—as they attempt to keep details of his conversations with his closest associates out of the courtroom. Testimony from Evan Corcoran, the attorney involved, could prove key in special counsel Jack Smith’s criminal investigation into whether Trump knowingly mishandled classified records after leaving office, and if he also obstructed justice in the process.