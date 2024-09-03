Judge Orders Trump Campaign to Stop Using Classic Issac Hayes Song
RECORD SCRATCH
The estate of Isaac Hayes has scored another court victory in the fight to stop Donald Trump from using one of the late musician’s songs during his campaign events. On Tuesday, a federal judge in Atlanta ruled that the Trump campaign must stop playing “Hold On, I’m Coming” after the estate filed an emergency injunction claiming Trump had continued to use the song despite not having “obtained a valid public performance license.” “I do order Trump and his campaign to not use the song without proper license,” CNN reports Judge Thomas Thrash Jr. said. Ronald Coleman, a Trump attorney present at the hearing, said afterward that “the campaign has no interest in annoying or hurting anyone.” Following the ruling, the soul singer’s son, Isaac Hayes III, expressed his gratitude. “We are very grateful and happy for the decision by Judge Thrash,” Hayes III said. “I want this to serve as an opportunity for other artists to come forward that don’t want their music used by Donald Trump or other political entities.”