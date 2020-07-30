Judge Postpones Release of Sealed Docs on Ghislaine Maxwell by Two Days
SECRET FILES
A federal judge in Manhattan has denied a last-ditch effort by Ghislaine Maxwell to block the release of documents relating to 2015 testimony but agreed to a two-day delay in the release of the secret files. Maxwell stands accused of child sex trafficking and perjury for her alleged role as the madam for convicted sex offender and well-connected financier Jeffrey Epstein. She has denied the charges. The same judge, Loretta Preska, ordered the documents unsealed last week but granted Maxwell’s lawyers extra time as they file an appeal. The testimony in question is a deposition made by Maxwell as part of a 2015 defamation lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre against the alleged madam. Maxwell’s legal team had requested the cancellation of the release of the documents altogether, which Preska denied.