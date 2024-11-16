Judge Puts Infowars Purchase By ‘The Onion’ on Hold
A Texas judge has temporarily halted The Onion’s auction purchase of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' site Infowars, and the site is live again—for the moment. Bids were submitted in secret, which Jones' lawyers complained about during a Thursday hearing. In response, according to Variety, Judge Christopher Lopez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas said, “No one should feel comfortable with the results of this auction.” He added later: “I don’t care who wins or loses [the auction]. I care about process.” In a statement to Variety, Ben Collins, the CEO of The Onion’s parent company and a former Daily Beast reporter, commented on the process, which saw families of Sandy Hook school shooting victims forgo a portion of their adjudicated recovery from Jones in order to increase The Onion’s winning bid. “The joint bid from Global Tetrahedron and the Connecticut families has been selected as the winning bid for Infowars. The sale is currently underway, pending standard processes,” Collins said. Judge Lopez said he would hold an evidentiary hearing next week.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT