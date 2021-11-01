Judge Booted From Bench After Mouthing N-Word, Saying George Floyd ‘Got What He Deserved’
BYEEE
An Alabama county judge was booted from his position after allegations of racist, sexually inappropriate behavior came to light, including comments about how George Floyd—a Black man killed by a white police officer—was a “thug” and “got what he deserved.” The AP reports that 65-year-old Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks was fired in a unanimous decision by the Alabama Court of the Judiciary after the council revealed his multiple breaches of judicial ethics rules. Jinks is accused of a litany of racist and misogynistic comments, like mouthing the n-word, telling an employee that Black people get extra financial help “because of the color of their skin,” or remarks about a Black employee “selling drugs” to get a new car. He also allegedly made many sexually inappropriate, unwarranted comments about women and their bodies. Jinks has denied most claims and cast blame elsewhere by saying “eavesdropping” workers misinterpreted his jokes and took his remarks “completely out of context.”