Judge Refuses To Delay Roger Stone Sentencing, But Will Postpone Punishment Until Ruling on New Trial Bid
A federal judge said Tuesday that Roger Stone will be sentenced for multiple crimes this week but his punishment will be delayed until his request for a new trial is resolved. Judge Amy Berman Jackson said that while she believes delaying the sentence of the longtime Republican operative “would not be a prudent thing,” she will first resolve the motion filed by his lawyers last week requesting a new trial after it was revealed the jury forewoman in Stone’s trial posted anti-Trump messages on social media. “I’m willing to make sure that there are no consequences that flow from the announcement of what the sentence would be at the sentencing hearing,” Jackson said, stating the sentencing would have no harm to Stone. Stone was convicted in November of lying to Congress, obstructing a congressional inquiry and trying to block the testimony of a witness. President Trump weighed in about his longtime friend’s bid for a new trial, retweeting comments by a Fox News legal commentator who stressed Stone should be granted his motion.