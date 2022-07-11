Steve Bannon Has a Very Bad Day in Court
WAIT, ACTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES?
A federal judge on Monday said Steve Bannon’s contempt trial would go on as scheduled, despite the ex-Trump advisor’s sudden willingness to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee. Ahead of his trial, which is set for next Monday, the onetime White House chief strategist has tried several different arguments to justify his purported belief that he was legally allowed to flout last year’s subpoena from the committee. On Monday, Judge Carl Nichols shut down a number of these potential avenues for defense. Notably, Nichols ruled that Bannon could not lean on old opinions from the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel regarding executive privilege, as they did not apply to him, the ex-aide to a former president. “What is the point of going to trial here if there are no defenses?” an attorney for Bannon demanded in the courtroom, according to NBC News. Nichols concurred, advising Bannon’s team to reflect on that.