SHOT DOWN
Judge Rejects Roger Stone’s Request to Dismiss Mueller Charges
A federal judge on Thursday delivered a near-resounding rejection of Roger Stone’s request to have the numerous charges against him dropped. Stone stands accused of lying to Congress about his communications with WikiLeaks and President Trump’s 2016 campaign. He was arrested in January on charges brought by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller that include obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and false statements. The judge ruled Thursday that Stone’s defense did not identify “any legal grounds that would support dismissing or enjoining this action,” and provided “absolutely no evidence that his relationship to the campaign or the candidate motivated the Special Counsel’s decision to investigate and prosecute him.”
Stone has argued that he is being prosecuted for his support of President Trump—finding enormous support from fringe groups, including the neo-fascist Proud Boys—and hopes that redacted portions of the report will prove this point. In a small victory for the defense, the judge ruled that the government must turnover redacted portions of the Mueller Report that related specifically to Stone for his defense team to review. The judge noted, however, that “none” of Stone’s “theories warrants dismissal of the indictment,” and he “may not embark on discovery concerning the prosecutors’ charging decisions.”