Judge Releases Oath Keeper Ex-Cop Accused in Capitol Riot
‘LESS COMBATIVE’
A former North Carolina cop accused of storming the U.S. Capitol with her fellow Oath Keeper militia members will be released from detention pending trial, a federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on Wednesday said that while Laura Steele, one of the 10 Oath Keepers charged with conspiracy, played a role in the Jan. 6 siege, her involvement in coordination prior to the event was minimal.
The former High Point cop “looks to be less combative, if you will, than some of the other members” Mehta said. The judge said that prosecutors argued Steele had attempted to destroy evidence of her involvement after the act, but she has no criminal history and didn’t appear to be violent on Jan. 6. “Steele doesn’t pose the type of danger to the community that warrants continued detention pending trial,” Mehta said, adding that Steele will surrender her passport and will be barred from speaking with anyone affiliated with the paramilitary group. Her brother, Graydon Young, is accused of participating in the conspiracy plot.