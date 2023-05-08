Judge Restricts Trump's Social Media Use in Hush-Money Case
NO INTIMIDATION
A New York Judge is clamping down on Donald Trump’s social media use as it regards the criminal case into his alleged hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. The judge, State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, ordered Trump on Monday not to post evidence from his case on social media or to publicize information about potential witnesses, Bloomberg reported. When requesting the order, prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office noted Trump’s history of targeting witnesses through social media. Under the judge’s order, Trump can review some evidence while with his lawyers, but will not “be permitted to copy, photograph, transcribe or otherwise independently possess” any of it. In March, a grand jury indicted Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from his alleged payments to Daniels.