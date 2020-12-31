Judge Rips Ghislaine’s ‘Lack of Candor’ on Finances in Bail Bid
DENIED
A Manhattan federal judge says Ghislaine Maxwell lied about her repeatedly about her finances—and that her lies are getting worse. Judge Alison Nathan denied the Jeffrey Epstein associate’s request for bail earlier this week and explained why in a decision that was unsealed Wednesday. Nathan said Maxwell falsely claimed she had just $3.5 million when she was first arrested when in truth she brought at least $20 million into her marriage in 2016 and has transferred even more to her husband since. Her bail request was for $28.5 million, which her lawyers claimed was all that she and her husband have in assets. “[Ghislaine’s] lack of candor raises significant concerns as to whether the Court has now been provided a full and accurate picture of her finances and as to the Defendant’s willingness to abide by any set of conditions of release,” Nathan said in her decision.