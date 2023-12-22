Judge: DeSantis Spread Falsehoods While Pushing Trans Care Ban
‘MORE THAN HYPERBOLE’
Federal Judge Robert Hinkle on Thursday determined that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ repeated claims that doctors were mutilating children’s genitalia were false, the Associated Press reported. DeSantis’ false claims came as he was promoting a new law prohibting gender-affirming care for children. Hinkle is now presiding over a challenge to the law, which DeSantis billed as stopping child mutilation, when in reality it stands to stop children from receiving health care, the judge said on Thursday. “When I’m analyzing the governor’s motivation, what should I make of these statements?” Hinkle said. “This seems to be more than just hyperbole.” The law, as it pertains to children, has been placed on hold until the court challenge is resolved.