Judge Rules Against Media Broadcast in Historic Trump Case
A judge on Monday night denied requests by several media organizations, including CNN, The Washington Post and the Associated Press, to broadcast Donald Trump’s full Tuesday Manhattan state court appearance, instead allowing five photographers into the jury box to take still photographs “for several minutes” before the proceedings of the former president’s arraignment begin. New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan said in his ruling that “no further photography will be permitted in the courtroom after that,” including cellphones, laptops or any other electronic devices. The judge did approve TV cameras in the hallways of the courthouse where Trump will surrender but warned reporters against overflowing the area. Judge Merchan wrote “that this indictment involves a matter of monumental significance cannot possibly be disputed. Never in the history of the United States has a sitting or past President been indicted on criminal charges. Mr. Trump’s arraignment has generated unparalleled public interest and media attention. The populace rightly hungers for the most accurate and current information available. To suggest otherwise would be disingenuous.” However, Judge Merchan said the decision involved “competing interests.”