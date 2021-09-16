Planned Parenthood Shooter Has Outburst as Judge Rules Him Mentally Incompetent
NO TRIAL
A federal judge has deemed the suspect of a mass shooting at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic mentally incompetent to stand trial, the Denver Post reports. Robert Dear, 63, previously admitted to killing three people in his shooting rampage, for which he arrived armed with a cabal of weapons, including rifles, handguns, a shotgun, and more than 500 rounds of ammunition. The state’s criminal case against him was continuously postponed due to questions around his mental state, prompting the feds to file their own charges. (Incompetency findings are less common in federal cases.) But Thursday’s ruling means federal prosecutors can no longer move forward with their case.
The ruling was met by an objection from Dear himself, who at one point during proceedings yelled “I’m opposing it; I’m not crazy!”