CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Planned Parenthood Shooter Has Outburst as Judge Rules Him Mentally Incompetent

    NO TRIAL

    Kana Ruhalter

    Breaking News Intern

    Colorado Springs Police Department via Getty

    A federal judge has deemed the suspect of a mass shooting at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic mentally incompetent to stand trial, the Denver Post reports. Robert Dear, 63, previously admitted to killing three people in his shooting rampage, for which he arrived armed with a cabal of weapons, including rifles, handguns, a shotgun, and more than 500 rounds of ammunition. The state’s criminal case against him was continuously postponed due to questions around his mental state, prompting the feds to file their own charges. (Incompetency findings are less common in federal cases.) But Thursday’s ruling means federal prosecutors can no longer move forward with their case.

    The ruling was met by an objection from Dear himself, who at one point during proceedings yelled “I’m opposing it; I’m not crazy!”

    Read it at The Denver Post