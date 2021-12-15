CHEAT SHEET
Judge Rules Congress Can Check Out Trump’s Tax Returns
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., ruled Tuesday that the Treasury Department can provide former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to Congress. The judge stayed the ruling for 10 days, however, which will allow Trump time to appeal, as he is expected to. Trump had filed suit to block the House Ways and Means Committee’s request for his returns, first made in 2019, though the Trump administration refused to acquiesce. President Joe Biden has instructed the Treasury to comply with the demand. Trump’s lawyers have argued that Democrats are seeking to publish the president’s finances for political points.