Dominion Can’t Bring Up Jan. 6 at Fox News Trial, Judge Rules
SORE SPOT
A judge ruled Tuesday that lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems may not mention the Jan. 6 Capitol riot during its forthcoming defamation trial against Fox News. “We’re not putting the January 6th attack on [trial]. That may be for another court at another time. It’s not for this one,” Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said, explaining that jurors could be influenced by suggestions that Fox’s choice to air baseless claims of election fraud contributed to the riots. The conservative network’s lawyers had asked Davis to prohibit references to the attacks in court filings made public last Thursday, arguing, “Dominion’s defamation claim has nothing to do with the Capitol riot.” Davis indicated that week that he agreed, saying in a Wednesday hearing, “I don’t see Jan. 6 as relevant in this case. I know that probably shocks everyone.” At the same hearing, Davis barred testimony about the insurrection from the trial, which is scheduled to kick off April 17 provided no last-minute settlement is reached.