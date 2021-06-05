CHEAT SHEET
Judge: Ghislaine Can’t Have Accuser’s Teenage Diary
A federal judge has ruled that Ghislaine Maxwell can’t see the teenage diary of one of her accusers—calling the request “little more than a fishing expedition.” The publishing heiress has already been provided parts of the diary that related to Maxwell’s alleged sex-trafficking partner, Jeffrey Epstein, but she wanted to see the whole thing, even though she’s not mentioned in it. Bloomberg reports that the judge saw her petition as an effort to attack the accuser’s credibility and to make “entirely speculative and unsubstantiated” claims that it had been altered. Maxwell is sitting in federal prison, awaiting trial on charges that she procured girls for Epstein, a registered sex offender who killed himself in jail.