Judge Finally Rules on Drama Surrounding ‘Stolen’ $2B Powerball Ticket
QUITE THE PAYDAY
A judge threw out a lawsuit against the world’s largest Powerball winner on Tuesday, clearing 31-year-old Edwin Castro to enjoy his big payday without legal headache. Questions about whether Castro, of California, was the rightful winner of the life-changing money began swirling after 43-year-old Jose Rivera filed a lawsuit that claimed the winning ticket was stolen from him. Castro was forced into court to fight the allegations, but a Los Angeles judge ruled last month that Rivera’s gripes were a matter for police, not the courts. “Players are solely responsible for securing their tickets against theft, loss, damage, or destruction,” the judge wrote, TMZ reported. Rivera failed to act on the judge’s tentative ruling, so the judge determined this week that the case was dismissed and Castro was clear to enjoy his many millions in peace. Castro opted to receive his winnings in a lump sum, which amounted to $628 million after taxes. He’s already splurged on a $4 million mansion in his hometown and has hired around-the-clock security.