Judge Rules Prosecutors Can’t Use ‘Godfather II’ Clip at Roger Stone’s Trial
A judge has prohibited federal prosecutors from showing a clip from the Mafia-themed 1974 film The Godfather Part II at the criminal trial for GOP political consultant and ex-Trump adviser Roger Stone, who faces seven felony charges of lying to Congress and witness tampering. Stone pleaded not guilty after he was indicted in January. Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled on Monday that the clip could prejudice the jury at his trial, which is set to open Nov. 5. Prosecutors have said Stone used a reference from the movie to threaten his associate Randy Credico. The jury will still be able to see a transcript of the relevant passage, said Jackson, and the issue may be revisited after Credico or Stone testify.