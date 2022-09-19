Accused Planned Parenthood Shooter Can Be Forcibly Medicated, Judge Says
A 64-year-old man accused of killing three people during a 2015 rampage through a Planned Parenthood in Colorado Springs can be forcibly medicated, a judge said Monday. Robert Dear has repeatedly admitted to the mass shooting, which wounded nine others, calling himself a “warrior for the babies.” He previously said he targeted the clinic because it offered abortion services. But the legal proceedings surrounding his case have stuttered for years as he has continually been found mentally incompetent to stand trial. Dear has refused to take anti-psychotic medication for delusional disorder, and has repeatedly objected to being involuntarily medicated. “It is chemical lobotomy,” he told the court last month, according to The Denver Post. “That is what they are doing. Chemical lobotomy.” According to his legal team and expert testimony, Dear believes he is being hunted by the FBI, and that his lawyers are employed by the agency.