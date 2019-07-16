CHEAT SHEET
DELETE YOUR ACCOUNT
Judge Rules Roger Stone Violated Gag Order, Bars Him From Social Media
A federal judge has found Roger Stone violated his gag order, angrily warning the longtime Trump adviser to get off social media and refrain from posting “in any way or on any subject.” Speaking at a hearing on Tuesday, Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Stone used his social media posts to garner media attention, despite being under a court-imposed gag order preventing him from making such posts, The Hill reports. Federal prosecutors filed the motion last month after Stone made several Instagram posts tagging media outlets in discussions about the case. The gag order is supposed to prevent Stone from publicly discussing the case—but Stone has repeatedly taken to social media and done otherwise. Jackson did not revoke Stone’s bail, but barred him from any more social media posts on any topic and further emphasized the seriousness of her February ruling, saying: “The clarity of my order is undisputed.” Stone is awaiting trial in November on charges related to the Russia investigation.