Judge Rules Reagan’s Wannabe Assassin Is Now a Free Man
UNRESTRICTED
Forty-one years after he shot President Ronald Reagan, John Hinckley is a free man. U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman confirmed Wednesday that Hinckley’s last remaining restrictions will end on June 15, a move that was supported by prosecutors and health officials who oversaw his treatment. Hinckley, 67, spent two decades in a mental health facility after he was found not guilty by reason of insanity. WFLA reports he’d been living full-time with his mom in Virginia since 2016 with restrictions such as being required to attend therapy, giving supervisors access to all his electronic devices and online accounts, and giving advance notice of any travel. After his mom died in 2021, he moved out and has spent his time selling antiques and recording music on YouTube. Friedman said Hinckley had not exhibited any signs of violence, mental illness, or interest in weapons since 1983. Supervisors also attested that he had “recovered his sanity.”