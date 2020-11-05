Judge Rules That George Floyd Cops Will Be Tried Together in Televised Event
MAJOR RULINGS
All four ex-Minneapolis cops charged in the George Floyd case will be tried together, and the trial will be televised, Judge Peter Cahill ruled Thursday morning. Lawyers for Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao wanted separate trials as they believed each officer played a vastly different role in the Memorial Day death. In pre-trial motions, they essentially blamed each other for Floyd’s death. But Cahill ruled that a joint trial would “protect witnesses from reliving the trauma of Floyd’s death at multiple trials.” He said a single trial would be easier on the Floyd family, prevent evidence overlap, minimize the risk of prejudicing jurors, and be more convenient logistically for witnesses.
Rather than moving the trial to a neighboring area, it will take place in March in downtown Minneapolis, although Cahill said those details could change. The jury will be sequestered to ensure their safety, Cahill ruled. The judge decided to allow cameras in the courtroom largely because the coronavirus pandemic would prevent many people, including reporters, from being in the courtroom.