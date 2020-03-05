Judge: Attorney General Barr Made ‘Misleading’ Statements on Mueller Report Findings
A federal judge questioned Attorney General William Barr’s handing of ex-Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on 2016 Russian election interference in court filings Thursday, writing that Barr had a “lack of candor.” According to The Washington Post, U.S. District Court Judge Reggie Walton claimed Barr’s public comments about the Mueller report were “misleading” compared to the findings of the redacted version of the report. Due to those discrepancies, Walton said he would be reviewing the unredacted Mueller report to determine if the the Department of Justice’s redactions were appropriate. He made the comments during a lawsuit brought by a watchdog group, EPIC, and BuzzFeed News. A spokesman for Barr has not spoken publicly about the matter. Walton previously lambasted Justice Department attorneys in a separate lawsuit for what he called “disturbing” handling of the investigation of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe.