Judge Says Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Must Take Paternity Test
BIG DADDY
A Texas judge upheld a decision on Wednesday that Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, must take a paternity test to determine whether he is the biological father of a 27-year-old woman with whom he is locked in a legal battle. The woman, Alexandra Davis, alleges that she was conceived when Jones and her mother had a relationship in the mid-1990s. A lawyer for Davis called the ruling a “huge victory” in a statement, adding, “Alex is in a position where she really no longer has to hide her truth or live under the thumb of fear, and maybe she’s going to finally get some peace, and we hope other families will have that same benefit from the judge following the law.” Davis first sued Jones in 2022, seeking to invalidate a 1998 legal agreement that Jones would financially support her and her mother in exchange for their silence on her parentage. She later dropped that suit and pivoted to attempting to legally establish Jones was her father. She has also separately sued the business mogul and two others for defamation last year, alleging they’d referred to her as an “extortionist” attempting to shake them down. The complaint was refiled last November after being partially dismissed a month prior.