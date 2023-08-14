Georgia Judge: Cameras Will Be Allowed in Court if Trump is Indicted
IN LIVING COLOR
The judge presiding over grand jury deliberations in a potential criminal case against Donald Trump in Fulton County, Georgia has ruled that cameras will be allowed into the courtroom if the former president is indicted this week. Robert McBurney, a Fulton County Superior Court judge, told members of the media on Monday, “If a grand jury presents an indictment, that’s usually in the afternoon, and you can film and photograph that,” according to The Messenger. It’s unclear if McBurney will preside over Trump’s trial if he is charged, or whether further proceedings—such as an arraignment—will be broadcast as well. Trump’s three previous arraignments have not been broadcast or widely photographed; federal courts prohibit the recording of criminal proceedings, while cameras were eventually barred in his hush-money case. The announcement came as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began presenting evidence and witnesses to a grand jury that will ultimately decide whether to indict Trump over his efforts to reverse the result of the 2020 presidential election.