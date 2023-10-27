Judge Says Ivanka Trump Must Testify in Dad’s Fraud Trial
TAKE THE STAND
Ivanka Trump was ordered by a judge Friday morning to testify at her dad Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York, in which he accused of inflating his assets in financial documents to get better loans and insurance offers. Her lawyers had tried to fight New York Attorney General Letitia James’s subpoena, arguing that an appeals court had previously ruled Ivanka be dropped as a defendant due to the statute of limitations. They also reportedly argued that making Ivanka appear in court was “a bridge too far,” adding that she hasn’t lived or done business in the state since 2017. But state attorney Kevin Wallace countered by saying Ivanka had personal knowledge relevant to the case as she was a former Trump Organization executive and led communications with key money decision-makers for Trump’s D.C. hotel. Prosecutors also noted that Ivanka owns properties in New York, operates businesses there, and collected money from the D.C. hotel’s sale. Judge Arthur Engoron said that he would not call her to the stand before Nov. 1 to give her time to appeal his ruling.