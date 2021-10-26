Judge: Kyle Rittenhouse’s Defense Can Call Men He Shot ‘Rioters,’ ‘Looters’
WHAT’S IN A NAME
The Wisconsin judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial has allowed the defense team to refer to the people the 18-year-old shot as “rioters,” “looters,” or “arsonists,” reports Insider. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Shroeder said the team is free to do so as long as they can provide evidence those descriptions accurately describe their behavior. Rittenhouse, 18, has pleaded not guilty to fatally shooting two men and injuring a third in August 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, alleging self-defense against those he shot. Schroeder has also banned the word “victim” during the trial, arguing it could potentially prejudice a jury against a defendant. “He can demonize him if he wants, if he thinks he’ll score points with the jury,” Schroeder told prosecutors. The judge also said that prosecutors are free to use terms like “cold-blooded killer” to describe Rittenhouse, as long as it is backed up with evidence.