Judge Sentences Adoption Scammer to Read Victims’ Statements

A convicted adoption scammer got the maximum sentence—10 years in prison—but the judge decided that wasn’t enough. On Thursday, he ordered Tara Lynn Lee of New Haven, Michigan, to read aloud and tape record the impact statements of 40 families she promised to match with babies and then swindled. “If you miss even one word, you're going to start over again,” federal judge Bernard Friedman told Lee, saying she really deserved a life sentence for a $2.1 million fraud that broke the hearts of would-be adoptive parents. Prosecutors said Lee used the ill-gotten gains to buy jewelry, airline tickets, and designer duds.