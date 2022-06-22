Judge Sentences ‘Disgusting’ Woman to Life in Murder-for-Hire Plot
CASE CLOSED
A woman who tricked a disabled veteran into killing her husband was jailed for life without parole on Tuesday for masterminding the murder-for-hire plot. Jennifer Faith, 50, convinced her high school sweetheart to kill her husband, Jamie, after pretending Jamie was abusing her. Darrin Ruben Lopez—who suffered a traumatic brain injury in Iraq— fell for the lies and drove to Dallas to shoot Jamie dead in October 2020. Shortly after Jamie’s murder, Faith and Lopez sexted and set about spending lavishly, including with cash from GoFundMe donations. “Mrs. Faith, I’m not sure why you’re crying,” U.S District Judge Jane Boyle said at the sentencing on Tuesday. “What you did was such a betrayal,” Boyle added, “You are pure evil. Not to mention disgusting.”