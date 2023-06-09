CHEAT SHEET
Judge Sets Bail for Woman Who Shot Mom of Four
A Florida judge set bail at $150,000 on Friday for Susan Lorincz, the Ocala woman charged with shooting and killing Akije Owens, a Florida mother of four, through her front door. To get out of jail before her trial, Lorincz would also have to agree to wear an ankle monitor at all times, the Ocala StarBanner reported. The decision comes after authorities arrested Lorincz for the shooting, which occurred during a dispute that began with Owens’ children playing in a field near Lorincz’s house. Lorincz—who is white—has admitted to hurling racial slurs at Owens’ family before the fatal shooting. She now faces charges of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, two counts of assault and battery.