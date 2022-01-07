Judge Scoffs at Capitol Rioter’s Request for a Romantic Jamaican Vacay
NICE TRY
An accused Capitol rioter thought it would be fine to ask a federal judge for permission to travel to Jamaica for a week to see his girlfriend of about a year—on the one-year anniversary of the deadly insurrection. The judge disagreed. “This Court will not commemorate the one-year anniversary of this attack on the Capitol by granting defendant’s request for non-essential foreign travel when he is awaiting judgment for his actions on that day,” Judge Beryl A. Howell wrote in response to Anthony Williams’ request just hours after it was submitted. “Although such a meeting may be an important step in defendant’s personal relationship, defendant surrendered his entitlement to unfettered international travel when, also ‘more than a year’ ago, on December 30, 2020, he allegedly announced his intent to ‘Storm the Swamp,’ Howell wrote.