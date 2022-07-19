Judge Shoots Down Musk’s Bid for Twitter Trial Delay

A judge ruled that Twitter’s case against Elon Musk can move to trial in October, in a victory for the company as it tries to resolve its costly conflict with Musk as quickly as possible.

Twitter sued Musk earlier this month, after the billionaire attempted to walk away from a $44 billion acquisition offer he made in April. Musk shot back by claiming that Twitter had failed to provide him with adequate information about fake accounts, or “bots,” on the site, giving him license to renege on the deal.

Kathaleen McCormick, the chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery, ruled Tuesday that the case would go to trial in October, only slightly later than Twitter had requested, saying that an extended trial schedule like the one Musk’s team suggested could cause “irreparable harm” to the company.

The ruling was good news for Twitter, which claimed in court filings that dragging out the highly public dispute—which, ironically, has played out on Twitter—was damaging its bottom line. Musk, meanwhile, had hoped to extend the timeline in order to delve into the bots issue more deeply.

In fiery oral arguments Tuesday, Twitter's counsel accused Musk of trying to “run out the clock” on the deal by suggesting a 10-day trial in February 2023.

“We suspect Mr. Musk wants to delay this trial long enough to ever really face a reckoning,” said attorney Bill Savitt.

Musk, he added, knew full well that justice delayed could be justice denied. In fact, he said, “he’s banking on it to wriggle out of the deal he signed.”

Savitt also accused Musk of trying to “sabotage” Twitter by relentlessly tweeting about the company and even suggesting that the SEC investigate it. Twitter was already struggling to retain staff because of the drama over the deal, Savitt said, and Musk’s “drumbeat of attacks” was only making matters worse.