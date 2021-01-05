Judge Shoots Down Last-Ditch Trump Lawsuit Looking to Overturn Georgia Loss

Read it at Bloomberg News
President Trump has lost yet another lawsuit attempting to overturn the results of a state that Joe Biden won in November’s presidential election. On Tuesday, Judge Mark Cohen tossed a suit in the Northern District of Georgia looking to overturn President-elect Biden’s certified victory. According to Bloomberg News, Cohen said Trump’s challenge to the state’s mail-in vote came too late, as he filed the lawsuit Dec. 31—just days before the now-infamous phone call where he asked the state’s top elections official to “find” him the votes to win the state.