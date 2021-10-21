Judge Shuts Down Yet Another Request From Ghislaine Maxwell
DENIED
On Thursday, a federal judge denied Ghislaine Maxwell’s request to hide from public view the proposed questions asked of potential jurors. Judge Alison Nathan also upheld that both the press and public would be allowed access to the jury selection process next month, reinforcing the press’ First Amendment rights. Maxwell’s lawyers asked for the jury questionnaires to be sealed to avoid adding any bias to what they feel is an already prejudiced view of the embattled British socialite since her 2020 arrest. She was arrested on charges including luring minors into having sex with Jeffrey Epstein while traveling, as well as perjury charges. Maxwell will be tried for the sex trafficking-related charges next month. She has made multiple requests to be released pre-trial, all of which have been denied.