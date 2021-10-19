Judge Shuts Down Husband Who Demanded Hospital Give Ivermectin to COVID-Infected Wife
‘NO RIGHT’
A Palm Beach County judge shut down a petition asking the Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center to administer the antiparasitic drug Ivermectin as a treatment against COVID-19, even though it’s an unproven treatment for the deadly virus. According to the Palm Beach Post, Circuit Judge James Nutt ruled that Ryan Drock, husband of an ailing Loxahatchee woman with COVID-19, did not use the proper legal paths to pursue his case. Though Nutt suggested he would consider a request for a temporary injunction “given the gravity and urgency of the case,” he hinted that it could also be unsuccessful in court. “It is not a right to substitute one’s judgment as to which treatments must [be] made available by others,” said the judge. “There is no right, constitutional or otherwise, of a patient to substitute one’s judgment for a medical professional.”