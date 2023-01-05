Judge Sides With DOJ Over Trump in Mar-a-Lago Document Dispute
TRUMP CARD
A federal judge ordered Wednesday that lawyers for former president Donald Trump must reveal the names of private investigators who searched Trump’s properties during a probe last year—part of an attempt to retrieve any other missing documents that were not recovered in a raid of his Mar-a-Lago resort. The ruling represents a win for the Justice Department, which has been seeking the information as part of its investigation of the former president. In October, an official from the DOJ told Trump’s legal team that they believe the former president still has some confidential documents even after the Mar-a-Lago raid, the New York Times reported at the time. Two more documents were found in an additional search last November, and Wednesday’s ruling suggests that Trump’s legal team may not be cooperating with prosecutors. Trump’s lawyers were reportedly willing to let the investigators be questioned if their identities could be concealed, leading prosecutors to ask Judge Beryl A. Howell to force their hand, sources told the Times.