Judge Slams ‘Cowboys for Trump’ Founder at Capitol Riot Sentencing
‘GRAVE TENSION’
A New Mexico county commissioner and leader of “Cowboys for Trump” was sentenced to 14 days in prison on Friday for his role in the Capitol riots. Couy Griffin, a 47-year-old Republican who represents Otero County’s 2nd district, will also have to pay a $3,000 fine, spend one year on supervised release, and complete 60 hours of community service. He was found guilty of trespassing on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. But because Griffin has already spent about 20 days in jail, Judge Trevor McFadden concluded during the Friday sentencing hearing that his jail time has been served. McFadden, however, slammed Griffin before the hearing concluded, warning him that his conduct was in “grave tension” with his oath as an elected official—and noted that his comments since his conviction undercut his alleged remorse for his role in the riots. The sentencing also comes as Griffin refuses to certify the primary election results in Otero County.