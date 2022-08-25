Judge Slams Elon Musk’s ‘Absurdly Broad’ Data Requests from Twitter
TRILLIONS OF DATA
A Delaware judge has rejected some of Elon Musk’s data requests from Twitter, declaring on Thursday that they were “absurdly broad” and would require the social media platform to produce “trillions upon trillions of data points.” Twitter couldn’t even quantify the effort that would be required to produce those documents, she added, because “no one in their right mind has ever tried to undertake such an effort.” Musk prevailed in more limited requests for data from the company. The order marks a setback for the billionaire’s case—which centers on his effort to back out of his $44 billion acquisition agreement with Twitter—following more positive news earlier in the week, in which a Twitter whistleblower alleged that the company had willfully neglected to address spam issues on its platform. Twitter has disputed those claims.