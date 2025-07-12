A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to halt its indiscriminate immigration raids across California.

The order was made in response to a filing from immigrant advocacy groups accusing the administration of systematically targeting brown-skinned people in Southern California—leading to incidents like Marines detaining a veteran of Angolan and Portuguese heritage who was on his way to the Department of Veterans Affairs—as the Trump administration ramps up its immigration crackdown with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids across the country.

The advocacy groups asked the judge to block the administration from using “unconstitutional tactics” in immigration raids, including detaining people on the basis of race and denying detainees access to legal counsel.

Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong of the U.S. District Court for Central California, an appointee of former President Joe Biden, said there was a “mountain of evidence” to support the groups’ claims and issued two temporary orders: one that prohibits immigration agents from arresting people without reasonable suspicion they’re in the country illegally, and another that requires agents to allow detainees immediate access to legal counsel.

Protests erupted in Los Angeles in June over raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after the Trump administration ramped up its deportation push. Apu Gomes/Apu Gomes/Getty Images

“The factors that defendants appear to rely on for reasonable suspicion seem no more indicative of illegal presence in the country than of legal presence—such as working at low-wage occupations such as car wash attendants and day laborers,” Frimpong wrote in her order late Friday. “That is insufficient and impermissible.”

The orders apply to Los Angeles County and six surrounding counties and are temporary as the case proceeds through the courts.

Earlier on Friday, border czar Tom Homan appeared on Fox News to discuss the case ahead of the ruling. Speaking to Griff Jenkins on Fox & Friends, Homan said, “People need to understand ICE officers and Border Patrol don’t need probable cause to walk up to somebody, briefly detain them, and question them.”

”They just need to tally the circumstances ... based on the location, the occupation, their physical appearance, their actions," Homan added. “Agents are trained, what they need to detain someone temporarily and question them is not probable cause; it’s reasonable suspicion.”

Homan: "People need to understand ICE officers and Border Patrol don't need probable cause to walk up to somebody, briefly detain them, and question them ... based on their physical appearance." pic.twitter.com/aQzwepaHpk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 11, 2025

Legal experts were quick to correct Homan as soon as the video was posted to Twitter, with Congressman Daniel Goldman, a Democrat from New York and a lawyer who led the first impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, posting, “This is patently false.”

”DHS has [the] authority to question and search people coming into the country at points of entry. But ICE may not detain and question anyone without reasonable suspicion—and certainly not based on their physical appearance alone,” he wrote. ”This lawlessness must stop.”

While Homan’s comments appear to confirm what immigration advocacy groups have argued is true and that ICE is targeting people based on race, Tricia McLaughlin, the assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said in a statement to the Associated Press that “any claims that individuals have been ‘targeted’ by law enforcement because of their skin color are disgusting and categorically FALSE.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, meanwhile, heralded the ruling.

“Justice prevailed today,” he wrote on X Friday night. “California stands with the law and the Constitution—and I call on the Trump administration to do the same."

Justice prevailed today.



The court’s decision puts a temporary stop to federal immigration officials violating people’s rights and racial profiling.



California stands with the law and the Constitution — and I call on the Trump Administration to do the same. https://t.co/z63Paoi1Kq — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) July 12, 2025

Immigrant communities across California have been targeted by ICE, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and other federal agencies since early June.