Judge Spanks Donald Trump With an Order to Pay Stormy Daniels’ Legal Fees
PAY UP, CHUMP!
Well, at least someone is getting a decent stimulus package this month. A California Superior Court judge recently ordered Donald Trump to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels’ legal fees, amounting to $44,100. Speaking poetically, though, this demand is just priceless. Daniels sued Trump in 2018 to be released from a non-disclosure agreement she’d signed for $130,000 after having an alleged affair she says occurred between 2006 and 2007. Daniels has previously detailed some of her alleged encounters with Trump, claiming she once spanked him with a Forbes magazine and that on another occasion he made her sit through several hours of Shark Week programming. Trump has denied the affair. Daniels’ 2018 case was dismissed after the president’s camp agreed not to enforce the NDA.