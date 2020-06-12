Judge Stays California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Order to Send Mail-In Ballots to Every Voter in the State

Read it at The San Francisco Chronicle
A judge in Sutter County, California, temporarily blocked Governor Gavin Newsom’s initiative to send every registered California voter a mail-in ballot for the 2020 presidential election. Two Republican assemblymen, James Gallagher and Kevin Kiley, challenged the executive order in court, and President Donald Trump has expressed opposition to it. California Secretary of State Alex Padilla excoriated the fight against mail-in voting as “a reckless publicity stunt.” The next hearing, set for June 26, will determine if Newsom exceeded his emergency powers with the directive, issued in May.