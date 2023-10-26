CHEAT SHEET
Judge Demands Redo of Georgia’s GOP-Drawn Congressional Map
U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ordered Georgia to redraw its congressional maps after ruling current districts were drawn in a racially discriminatory manner by GOP lawmakers, the Associated Press reported. The judge ordered that the state redraw its congressional map to add another Black-majority district, stating that the 2024 election must not go forward under the current maps. Georgia’s state House and state Senate districts must also be redrawn to include more Black-majority districts, the judge ordered. “In certain areas of the State, the political process is not equally open to Black voters,” Jones said in his ruling.