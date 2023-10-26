CHEAT SHEET
    Judge Demands Redo of Georgia’s GOP-Drawn Congressional Map

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Vanessa Waddell sits at her office desk and double checks some redistricting maps that had just arrived by mail in Rome, Georgia.

    Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

    U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ordered Georgia to redraw its congressional maps after ruling current districts were drawn in a racially discriminatory manner by GOP lawmakers, the Associated Press reported. The judge ordered that the state redraw its congressional map to add another Black-majority district, stating that the 2024 election must not go forward under the current maps. Georgia’s state House and state Senate districts must also be redrawn to include more Black-majority districts, the judge ordered. “In certain areas of the State, the political process is not equally open to Black voters,” Jones said in his ruling.

