Judge Strikes Down GOP Bid to Delay Early Vote Counting in Nevada’s Largest County
FINAL HOUR
A Nevada judge rejected a GOP lawsuit that aimed to halt early vote counts in Clark County, home of Las Vegas and 70 percent of the state’s voters. District court Judge James Wilson denied the Nevada Republican Party and Trump campaign’s request for the county’s registrar to stop using Agillis signature matching software based on one campaign observer’s claim that she saw a signature match that should not have been approved. Republicans had asked to install their own cameras to observe mail-in ballot processing, arguing that they were not given enough access. “All of the evidence that they have submitted today is speculative,” said the lawyer representing Clark County. “They have not identified any error of any fraud that’s taking place on behalf of any voter.” Wilson agreed. “There is no evidence that any vote that should be lawfully counted has been or will not be counted,” he wrote in his order. “There is no evidence that any vote that should lawfully not be counted has been or will be counted. There is no evidence that any election worker did anything outside of the law, policy or procedures. Petitioners do not have standing to maintain their mandamus claims.”