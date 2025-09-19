Media

Judge Strikes Trump’s NYT Lawsuit for Being Too Angry to Consider

A U.S. District judge said Donald Trump’s lawsuit violated a federal procedural rule.

Sarah Ewall-Wice 

Political Reporter

Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

President Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A judge has temporarily thrown out Donald Trump’s $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times because it was too long and angry to consider.

U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday, who was appointed by George H.W. Bush, said Trump violated a federal procedural rule saying lawsuits require a “short and plain” statement outlining why the plaintiff deserves relief.

He added a complaint is not “a public forum for vituperation and invective” or “a protected platform to rage against an adversary.”

Trump has 28 days to file an amended complaint.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

